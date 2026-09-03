American Airlines upgrades 777-300ERs with Flagship Suite, 144 premium seats
Business
American Airlines is upgrading its 777-300ER planes, adding more premium seats, jumping from 116 to 144, so about 44% of the seats will be premium seats.
The new setup features Flagship Suite business-class seats with privacy doors, plus extra comfort options for travelers who want a little more space.
American drops 1st class on 777-300ERs
Starting November 19, 2026, American will drop first class on these jets as more people prefer business class. This follows similar moves by Delta and United.
Other airlines like JetBlue and Southwest are also stepping up their premium game with lounges.
The first upgraded plane hits the New York-Buenos Aires route on September 2, 2026, so if you are after a fancier flight experience, things are looking up.