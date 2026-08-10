American Express cuts Platinum Travel Card milestone rewards in India
Business
Big update for Amex Platinum Travel Card holders: Starting September 10, 2026, American Express is cutting back on some milestone rewards in India.
You'll see fewer Membership Rewards (MR) points and a big change at the ₹7 lakh spend level.
Unsurprisingly, cardholders aren't thrilled. Many have voiced their frustration on X.
Amex milestones: ₹1.9L cut ₹7L gift
The ₹1.9 lakh milestone will no longer earn you 7,500 MR points; the ₹4 lakh milestone stays at 10,000 points.
The biggest shift is at ₹7 lakh, where you used to get 22,500 MR points; you'll now receive a ₹20,000 Taj Experiences e-Gift Card instead.