American Express to discontinue 2 card services in India
American Express is making some changes for its Indian cardholders: two services are getting discontinued soon.
The "Check Your Spending Power" feature will vanish on September 16, 2026, and the Emergency Card Replacement service wraps up on October 8, 2026.
So if you rely on these for checking big purchases or quick card replacements, things are about to shift.
Amex emergency replacement 7-10 business days
The spending power checker helped you see if a transaction would go through, but Amex says you won't need to do anything extra. Your card will still work as usual.
For lost or stolen cards, the speedy replacement option is going away; now it'll take about 7-10 business days with the standard service.
Amex suggests reporting any issues quickly and planning ahead if you're traveling.
These updates are part of a bigger revamp of benefits in India, and other changes are already scheduled.