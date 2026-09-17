American financial firm fires 80 customer service staff in India
Business
An American financial company just let go of its entire customer service team in India, all 80 people, over a quick five-minute Google Meet call on September 16.
Everyone was working from home that day, and many were left without any severance pay.
The move has sparked a lot of conversation online, with people sharing concerns about how suddenly these employees' lives were upended.
Reddit complaints spark job security debate
The affected employee on Reddit said, "They were not getting the expected output from the Indian team... Bullc**p!"
Only those who'd worked for 1 year got limited severance.
The story has kicked off debates about job security and how companies handle layoffs, with one employee posting, "Laid off over a Google Meet."