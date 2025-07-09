AMFI reports June equity mutual fund inflows surge

Large-cap funds lead the way

Large-cap funds led the way with a 35% boost, while mid- and small-cap funds weren't far behind, rising 34% and 25%.

Overall mutual fund inflows shot up by 67%, reaching ₹49,301 crore.

The industry's total assets under management also hit a new record at ₹74.14 lakh crore, showing investors are feeling optimistic again.