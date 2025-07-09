Next Article
AMFI reports June equity mutual fund inflows surge
India's equity mutual funds made a strong comeback in June 2025, with inflows jumping 24% to ₹23,568 crore.
This marks a solid turnaround after May's sharp dip—the lowest since April 2024—according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Large-cap funds lead the way
Large-cap funds led the way with a 35% boost, while mid- and small-cap funds weren't far behind, rising 34% and 25%.
Overall mutual fund inflows shot up by 67%, reaching ₹49,301 crore.
The industry's total assets under management also hit a new record at ₹74.14 lakh crore, showing investors are feeling optimistic again.