Amit Shah announces cooperative life insurer to expand insurance access
Business
Union Minister Amit Shah just announced a new cooperative life insurance company, aiming to make insurance more accessible through the cooperative model, kind of like how Bharat Taxi works for transport.
He credited his ministry for reviving India's cooperative movement, saying it had been overlooked by earlier governments.
Amit Shah plans 50,000 e-PACs upgrades
Shah also shared plans to upgrade 50,000 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) into digital e-PACS and open 85 new storage warehouses.
Plus, there's a focus on building human skills with the upcoming Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Gujarat and new reforms for dairy and seed systems.
He wrapped up by saying cooperatives will play a big part in making 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.