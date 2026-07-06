Amit Shah announces cooperative life insurer to expand insurance access

Amit Shah plans 50,000 e-PACs upgrades

Shah also shared plans to upgrade 50,000 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) into digital e-PACS and open 85 new storage warehouses.

Plus, there's a focus on building human skills with the upcoming Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Gujarat and new reforms for dairy and seed systems.

He wrapped up by saying cooperatives will play a big part in making 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.