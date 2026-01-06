Amitabh Bachchan is now the face of Campa Sure water

Star power is shaping the bottled water game

Bachchan joins a growing list of celebs fronting water brands—Bisleri has Deepika Padukone, while RCPL recently brought in Ram Charan as its face for an IPL campaign and teamed up with Ajith Kumar's motorsport crew.

With GST on packaged water dropping from 18% to 5% last year, prices are down and competition is heating up, making these big-name endorsements even more important.