Amitabh Bachchan is now the face of Campa Sure water
Business
Reliance Consumer Products Limited just signed actor Amitabh Bachchan as the new brand ambassador for Campa Sure, their packaged water.
The move comes with a one-year contract and aims to leverage Mr. Bachchan's mass appeal—especially since it's priced 20-30% lower than brands like Bisleri, Kinley, and Aquafina.
Star power is shaping the bottled water game
Bachchan joins a growing list of celebs fronting water brands—Bisleri has Deepika Padukone, while RCPL recently brought in Ram Charan as its face for an IPL campaign and teamed up with Ajith Kumar's motorsport crew.
With GST on packaged water dropping from 18% to 5% last year, prices are down and competition is heating up, making these big-name endorsements even more important.