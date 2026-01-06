GM's Q4 sales slip, but annual numbers hit a high
General Motors (GM) saw its US sales drop 6.9% in the last quarter of 2025, mainly because EV sales took a big hit after a $7,500 tax credit ended.
Even so, GM still finished the year on top, selling almost 2.8 million vehicles—a 5.5% jump from 2024.
Affordable cars and classic trucks kept GM strong
While EVs struggled, affordable Chevy and Buick models under $30k kept buyers interested—nearly 700,000 of them found new homes.
The Silverado and Sierra trucks had their best run in 20 years, helping GM stay number one for full-size pickups for the sixth year straight.
For context: Toyota's sales also rose by 8% in the fourth quarter, with Stellantis up by 4% in the same period.
Still leading in SUVs and holding ground with EVs
GM held onto its crown as king of full-size SUVs for the 51st year and ranked second among all US EV makers—even with market shifts and talk of new tariffs ahead.
Looking forward, experts expect car sales across the US to dip slightly this year as economic pressures build.