GM's Q4 sales slip, but annual numbers hit a high

Affordable cars and classic trucks kept GM strong

While EVs struggled, affordable Chevy and Buick models under $30k kept buyers interested—nearly 700,000 of them found new homes.

The Silverado and Sierra trucks had their best run in 20 years, helping GM stay number one for full-size pickups for the sixth year straight.

For context: Toyota's sales also rose by 8% in the fourth quarter, with Stellantis up by 4% in the same period.