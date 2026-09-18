Ammann says Gujarat plant in India can expand for exports
Swiss company Ammann, known for road construction equipment, is making big moves in India.
Its CEO said the Gujarat facility has scope to expand output and is being used more to serve export markets, potentially to places like the US.
It's a sign that India isn't just a huge market anymore; it's becoming a real player on the world manufacturing stage.
Ammann India earns 20-25% exports revenue
Right now, about 20% to 25% of Ammann India's revenue comes from exports, but it's aiming higher by making products more local and up to international standards.
Their growth is getting a boost from the India-EFTA trade deal, which promises $100 billion in investments over 15 years.
The company is also focusing on tech like asphalt recycling plants and looking at ways to make its operations even more efficient across the region.