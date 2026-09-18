Ammann says Gujarat plant in India can expand for exports

Right now, about 20% to 25% of Ammann India's revenue comes from exports, but it's aiming higher by making products more local and up to international standards.

Their growth is getting a boost from the India-EFTA trade deal, which promises $100 billion in investments over 15 years.

The company is also focusing on tech like asphalt recycling plants and looking at ways to make its operations even more efficient across the region.