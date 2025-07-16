AM/NS India commissions new steel production line

New line to produce 2 million tons of specialized steel

The new line can produce 2 million tons of specialized steel each year, cutting down on imports and helping India become more self-reliant.

It's all part of AM/NS India's massive ₹60,000 crore expansion to boost Hazira's capacity from 9 to 24 million tons per year.

CEO Dilip Oommen says this move is about meeting global standards and keeping up with the growing needs of the auto industry.

Plus, they're already planning new plants in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to stay ahead as stricter fuel efficiency rules kick in by 2027.