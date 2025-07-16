Next Article
Via plans confidential IPO filing
Via, the company behind those smart on-demand shuttles, has quietly filed for an IPO after a previous attempt in 2021 didn't move forward.
Details like share prices are still secret for now, but this marks a big step for the transit startup that began back in 2012 by using data to make city rides smoother.
Via's software powers public transport in over 650 cities
Today, Via's software powers public transport in over 650 cities across 30 countries—from San Francisco to Sioux Falls and even London.
Backed by $1 billion in funding and major investors like Exor and 83North, Via hit a $3.5 billion valuation last year.
CEO Daniel Ramot says strong support helped them become an important player in efficient urban mobility.