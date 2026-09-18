Amogh Kaloti orders Sir Ratan Tata Trust board meeting pause
Business
Amogh Kaloti, Maharashtra's charity commissioner since 2024, has become a key figure in a major legal tussle with Tata Trusts.
In May 2026, he ordered the Sir Ratan Tata Trust to pause its board meetings after a complaint from Venu Srinivasan.
This move triggered an official investigation into the trusts that control most of the Tata Group.
Amogh Kaloti experienced with public trusts
Kaloti isn't new to big responsibilities: he's a lawyer by training and practice from Amravati, where he completed his education and practiced as an advocate in the district and sessions court.
His experience managing public trusts is central to his decisions here.
Recently, he also validated an old share transfer and continues to play a crucial role as multiple legal battles around Tata Trusts unfold.