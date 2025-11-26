SoftBank acquires US chipmaker Ampere Computing for $6.5B

Founded by former Intel executive Renee James, Ampere Computing has been at the forefront of developing data center processors based on Arm Holdings Plc technology. The company has a strong client base and an experienced engineering team that caters to this lucrative segment of the semiconductor industry. SoftBank's acquisition further strengthens its position in the AI hardware market, complementing its existing investments in Arm and UK-based AI firm Graphcore.

Portfolio expansion

SoftBank's existing AI hardware investments

SoftBank is already a majority owner of Arm, a company whose technology is widely used in the electronics market and increasingly as the basis for server chips. The Tokyo-based company also owns UK-based Graphcore Ltd, which SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has said will offer the technologies needed for artificial intelligence components. The acquisition of Ampere Computing further strengthens this portfolio.