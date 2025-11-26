Why MapmyIndia and Zoho have joined hands

Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder and Group Chairman of MapmyIndia, highlighted the importance of this partnership by saying, "This partnership between MapmyIndia and Zoho is a true blue Swadeshi celebration." He added that it is a collaboration between two Indian innovators in their respective fields. Verma also expressed confidence that this alliance will encourage more collaborations among Indian tech companies.

Tech independence

Zoho CEO highlights self-reliance in technology

Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho, also spoke about the importance of self-reliance in technology. He said, "At Zoho, we believe that true technological progress begins with self-reliance." Vembu emphasized that building deep-tech R&D from India has always been one of their foundational pursuits. He further added that their partnership with MapmyIndia, brings together the homegrown expertise in business software and digital mapping to deliver powerful and privacy-focused solutions.