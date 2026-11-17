AMSL's ADIPL to acquire up to 26% of A-Thon Allterrain
Apollo Micro Systems (AMSL) just announced that its defense arm, ADIPL, plans to acquire up to a 26% stake in A-Thon Allterrain, a company known for building rugged utility vehicles.
This move is part of a bigger plan to gradually increase its share.
AMSL shares swing, MSCI India inclusion
The news made AMSL's stock bounce around, opening at ₹468.65, dipping, peaking at ₹475.85, then closing down by 2.72%. Investors seem curious about what this deal means for the company's future.
Plus, AMSL recently announced its inclusion in the MSCI India Small Cap Index, effective after November 30, 2026, which could attract more global investors and strengthen its spot in the market.