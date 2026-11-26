Anand Rathi gives buy rating to IndiGo at ₹6,600
Thinking about investing? Anand Rathi just gave IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation) a thumbs up, recommending a buy with a target price of ₹6,600 per share.
The report points out that lower crude oil prices and a stronger rupee are making things easier for the airline's bottom line.
IndiGo ₹39,900 cr cash, 900+ orders
IndiGo's in a strong spot right now, sitting on ₹39,900 crore in free cash as of Q2FY2027 and holding orders for over 900 new planes, way ahead of rivals like Air India and SpiceJet.
Analysts see big growth potential here, expecting profits to improve from late FY2027 as fuel costs stay manageable.