Anand Rathi gives Jindal Supreme IPO a 'Subscribe' rating
Business
Anand Rathi is recommending investors consider Jindal Supreme's IPO, giving it a "Subscribe" rating.
Jindal Supreme, around since 1974, makes steel products like pipes and crash barriers, stuff that keeps water flowing and roads safer.
Their products are used in everything from infrastructure to agriculture, so they're pretty woven into daily life.
Analysts cite Jindal Supreme growth potential
Analysts see real growth potential thanks to Jindal Supreme's wide product range and ability to serve lots of industries, including highways and rural electrification.
The company has an expanding value-added product portfolio and scope for improved capacity utilization, which provide growth potential.
Experts believe this could be a solid long-term bet.