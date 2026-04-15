Anand Rathi posts 126% Q4 FY26 net profit ₹41.5cr
Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers just posted a huge 126% jump in net profit for Q4 FY26, reaching ₹41.5 crore.
The big boost came from non-broking businesses and better margins, which helped balance out a drop in their main broking revenue.
Their assets under management also grew by 21%, now totaling ₹7,788 crore.
Anand Rathi FY26 revenue up 10%
In the March quarter, revenue rose 28% to ₹256 crore and EBITDA shot up 51% to ₹110 crore, with margins looking stronger at 43.2%.
For all of FY26, total revenue was up 10% at ₹932 crore and annual net profit climbed 25% to ₹129 crore, even though broking took a hit, other higher-margin areas kept things profitable.
Interest income from margin trading jumped over 50%, while distribution income grew by 34%, showing that diversifying really paid off for them in FY26.