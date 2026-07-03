Anand Rathi projects India's quick commerce to $60bn by FY31
Business
India's quick-commerce scene is about to get huge: according to Anand Rathi, it's jumping from $11.3 billion in FY26 all the way to $60 billion by FY31.
This surge comes as people want fast delivery for more than just groceries, and the sector's GMV is expected to grow at a speedy 23.3% each year.
Electronics personal care stationery shares rising
Electronics, personal care products, and stationery are becoming big drivers, with their share of sales rising from 29% in FY26 to as much as 44% by FY31.
Swiggy's Instamart shows how fast things are moving: it saw a 68.8% jump in gross order value in the March quarter, thanks to bigger shopping baskets and a wider range of products beyond daily basics.