Anand Rathi projects India's quick commerce to $60bn by FY31 Business Jul 03, 2026

India's quick-commerce scene is about to get huge: according to Anand Rathi, it's jumping from $11.3 billion in FY26 all the way to $60 billion by FY31.

This surge comes as people want fast delivery for more than just groceries, and the sector's GMV is expected to grow at a speedy 23.3% each year.