Anand Rathi recommends subscribe long term on Veegaland Developers IPO

Veegaland has been called Kerala's fastest-selling real estate developer by ICRA as of December 8, 2025.

The company outsources construction but keeps a close eye on quality and rules.

With strong financial growth, a solid lineup of future projects, and a postissue market capitalization of approximately ₹6,825 million, Anand Rathi sees it as a good pick if you're thinking long-term about investing in real estate.