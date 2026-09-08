Anand Rathi recommends subscribe long term on Veegaland Developers IPO
Business
Anand Rathi is recommending a "Subscribe - Long Term" on Veegaland Developers's IPO.
Veegaland, popular for its stylish apartments in Kerala under Veegaland Homes, builds everything from mid-premium to ultra-luxury homes in cities like Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.
ICRA names Veegaland Kerala's fastest selling
Veegaland has been called Kerala's fastest-selling real estate developer by ICRA as of December 8, 2025.
The company outsources construction but keeps a close eye on quality and rules.
With strong financial growth, a solid lineup of future projects, and a postissue market capitalization of approximately ₹6,825 million, Anand Rathi sees it as a good pick if you're thinking long-term about investing in real estate.