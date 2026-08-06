Anand Rathi recommends Technocraft Ventures IPO as good infrastructure investment
Business
Research firm Anand Rathi thinks the Technocraft Ventures's IPO is a good bet for investors.
The company builds big public projects (think water systems, highways, and city infrastructure) and also handles long-term maintenance.
Their work helps keep cities running smoothly.
P/E 19.4, ₹8,397 million market cap
Technocraft Ventures started small in Uttar Pradesh but now tackles large infrastructure projects across northern and central India.
Valued at a P/E of 19.4 times, with an estimated market cap of ₹8,397 million post-IPO, they work with state governments and public agencies.