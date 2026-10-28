Anand Rathi report says Indian IT poised for AI boom
Indian IT companies are in a great spot to cash in on the AI boom, says a new Anand Rathi report.
As building massive AI infrastructure gets pricier, these firms can use an "asset-light" approach, meaning they help businesses adopt AI without needing huge investments.
Their strong cash positions and efficient money management make it even easier for them to jump on this trend.
Anthropic $16.3B revenue, Indian IT opportunity
Anthropic is seeing huge revenue jumps (14 times, up to $16.3 billion), but it's also facing massive future costs: think $321 billion in leases yet to commence.
Indian IT service providers can step in as smart guides here, helping companies roll out AI without breaking the bank on hardware.
This shift could make Indian firms key players for businesses wanting practical, budget-friendly AI solutions.