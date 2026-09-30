Anant Ambani awarded Newcastle University professorship of practice in sustainability
Business
Anant Ambani just received a professorship of practice in sustainability from Newcastle University. The award, announced on September 14, recognizes his work in wildlife conservation and clean energy.
The ceremony was held at King's Hall.
Anant Ambani founded Vantara in Gujarat
Anant founded Vantara, a massive 3,500-acre wildlife rescue project in Gujarat focused on protecting endangered species.
He has also picked up awards for elephant rehabilitation and global leadership in conservation.
Beyond that, he is helping steer Reliance Industries toward net carbon zero by 2035 with big moves in solar manufacturing and green hydrogen, showing how business can drive real change for the planet.