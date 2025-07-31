Next Article
Anant Ambani becomes executive director of Reliance Industries
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, is stepping up as executive director of Reliance Industries for the next five years.
The move was officially approved by the board and shareholders this April.
Anant, who studied at Brown University, had already been working behind the scenes as a non-executive director—now he's taking on a bigger role starting May 1.
Anant's journey at Reliance
Anant isn't new to the family business—he's been on Jio Platforms's board since 2022 and joined Reliance Foundation that same year, showing his interest in digital growth and philanthropy.
He's also been active in pushing Reliance's renewable energy plans through roles at New Energy and New Solar Energy since 2021.