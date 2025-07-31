Anant Ambani becomes executive director of Reliance Industries Business Jul 31, 2025

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, is stepping up as executive director of Reliance Industries for the next five years.

The move was officially approved by the board and shareholders this April.

Anant, who studied at Brown University, had already been working behind the scenes as a non-executive director—now he's taking on a bigger role starting May 1.