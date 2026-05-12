Anant Ambani's Vantara is now selling ice cream in Mumbai

Artisanal flavors

Ice cream truck to return on May 16 and 17

Vantara Creamery is focusing on small-batch artisanal production using A2 Gir cow milk. The brand has launched 17 flavors inspired by Indian tastes and nostalgic combinations. Some of the standout flavors include 'Filter Coffee,' 'Lemon Sorbet,' 'Guava Chilli,' and 'Malai Kulfi.' The ice cream truck was first spotted at Jio World Drive on May 9 and 10, with plans to return on May 16 and 17.