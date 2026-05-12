Anant Ambani's Vantara is now selling ice cream in Mumbai
What's the story
Anant Ambani's wildlife rescue project, Vantara, has launched a new premium ice cream brand in Mumbai. The new venture, called Vantara Creamery, was unveiled at Jio World Drive through an experiential ice cream truck. The move marks Vantara's expansion from animal rescue and rehabilitation into the food and lifestyle space.
Artisanal flavors
Ice cream truck to return on May 16 and 17
Vantara Creamery is focusing on small-batch artisanal production using A2 Gir cow milk. The brand has launched 17 flavors inspired by Indian tastes and nostalgic combinations. Some of the standout flavors include 'Filter Coffee,' 'Lemon Sorbet,' 'Guava Chilli,' and 'Malai Kulfi.' The ice cream truck was first spotted at Jio World Drive on May 9 and 10, with plans to return on May 16 and 17.
Brand ethos
Premium dessert experience rooted in Indian flavors
Vantara Creamery is more than just an ice cream brand. The company aims to combine nostalgia, storytelling, and ingredient-focused recipes to create a premium dessert experience rooted in Indian flavors and memories. The launch has already created a huge buzz online with its unique flavors and strong connection to the Vantara name.