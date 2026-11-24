Anant Ambani's Vantara signs 10-year Madagascar rescue and rehabilitation partnership
Anant Ambani's Vantara just signed a 10-year partnership with Madagascar to help protect the island's unique wildlife.
The focus is on bringing back rescued Malagasy animals and improving how they're cared for and released.
Vantara helps set up Madagascar center
With 90% of lemur species, which are endemic to Madagascar, threatened with extinction, this deal is a big step for biodiversity.
Vantara will help set up Madagascar's National Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, run training programs for locals, and support research.
Vivaan Karani, CEO of Vantara, said, "Strengthening the people and institutions responsible for wildlife conservation in animals' countries of origin would remain central to the organization's conservation strategy."