With 90% of lemur species, which are endemic to Madagascar, threatened with extinction, this deal is a big step for biodiversity.

Vantara will help set up Madagascar's National Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, run training programs for locals, and support research.

Vivaan Karani, CEO of Vantara, said, "Strengthening the people and institutions responsible for wildlife conservation in animals' countries of origin would remain central to the organization's conservation strategy."