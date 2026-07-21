Anant Raj Ltd. to demerge data center and cloud business
Business
Anant Raj Ltd. is carving out its data center and cloud services into a brand-new company called Ashok Cloud.
The idea? To help both businesses grow faster and unlock more value for shareholders.
If you own Anant Raj shares, you'll get the same number of Ashok Cloud shares after the split.
Ashok Cloud backed by $2.1 billion
Ashok Cloud will focus on things like AI-ready cloud platforms, co-location, and disaster recovery services.
Backed by a $2.1 billion investment, it is planning to ramp up its capacity from 28 MW to 307 MW by fiscal 2032.
The demerger still needs regulatory approvals before it's official.