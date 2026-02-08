Real estate giant Anant Raj to make AI-ready data centers

Real estate giant Anant Raj has teamed up with Submer, a leading provider of AI infrastructure solutions. The partnership was announced through a regulatory filing and involves Anant Raj Cloud, a subsidiary of the company. The two firms have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop fully operational AI-ready data centers across India.

Strategic collaboration Rapid deployment of energy-efficient computing platforms The Anant Raj-Submer partnership will enable the rapid deployment of high-density, energy-efficient computing platforms. These are specifically designed to support sovereign and enterprise AI workloads at scale. The collaboration will bring world-class liquid-cooling technology from Spain and combine it with India's robust infrastructure and operational support.

Business evolution Transitioning to AI infrastructure Anant Raj, which has campuses in Manesar and Panchkula, Haryana, is transitioning from traditional colocation and cloud services to utility-grade AI infrastructure. This new focus is specifically designed for high-density, GPU-intensive workloads. Amit Sarin, Managing Director of Anant Raj, said the partnership with Submer and InferX will help deliver sustainable AI data center and cloud services quickly.

