Anant Raj, Submer partner to build AI data centers in India
Anant Raj Cloud and Submer are joining forces to build sustainable, high-powered AI data centers across India.
Announced on February 8, 2026, and with the MoU to be exchanged at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the partnership notes that Anant Raj has campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and is expanding into utility-grade, GPU-intensive infrastructure.
Submer's role in the partnership
Submer is providing modular infrastructure, its InferX platform, advanced liquid cooling, and ready-to-go MEP systems.
This setup is designed for fast, energy-efficient AI processing—helping expand capacity without using more space and supporting India's latest tech goals.
Goals and vision for the partnership
This partnership aims to boost India's digital growth and tech independence.
Amit Sarin, Managing Director of Anant Raj Limited, says it'll fuel economic progress with powerful AI computing.
Patrick Smets from Submer adds they're focused on getting high-performance AI online quickly while keeping things eco-friendly.