Anant Raj, Submer partner to build AI data centers in India Business Feb 08, 2026

Anant Raj Cloud and Submer are joining forces to build sustainable, high-powered AI data centers across India.

Announced on February 8, 2026, and with the MoU to be exchanged at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the partnership notes that Anant Raj has campuses in Manesar and Panchkula and is expanding into utility-grade, GPU-intensive infrastructure.