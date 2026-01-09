Andhra Pradesh bets big on MSMEs with ₹200cr cluster push
Andhra Pradesh just rolled out the AP Cluster Development Programme (AP-CDP), a five-year, ₹200 crore plan to boost local Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
The state will set up 45 Common Facility Centres in MSME parks, giving businesses access to modern machinery, testing labs, R&D help, packaging services, and quality certifications—especially in sectors like printing, agri-based industries, gold, and food processing.
Why should you care?
This move isn't just about business—it's set to create 7,500 jobs over five years and puts special focus on rural areas plus women and SC/ST entrepreneurs through the "One Family-One Entrepreneur" initiative.
By making advanced tech more accessible and cutting costs for small businesses, Andhra Pradesh hopes to make its MSMEs more competitive at home and abroad.
It's a step toward more opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and job seekers looking to start or join small enterprises in the state.