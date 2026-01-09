Andhra Pradesh bets big on MSMEs with ₹200cr cluster push

Why should you care?

This move isn't just about business—it's set to create 7,500 jobs over five years and puts special focus on rural areas plus women and SC/ST entrepreneurs through the "One Family-One Entrepreneur" initiative.

By making advanced tech more accessible and cutting costs for small businesses, Andhra Pradesh hopes to make its MSMEs more competitive at home and abroad.

It's a step toward more opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and job seekers looking to start or join small enterprises in the state.