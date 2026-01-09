Next Article
Indian startups raise $60.4 million in funding, up 20% from last week
Between January 3 and 10, 2026, Indian startups brought in $60.4 million across 19 deals—up over 20% from the previous week's $50.2 million, but still way down compared to the same time last year when funding hit $283.6 million.
Who grabbed the biggest checks?
Even Healthcare led the pack with a $20 million boost from investors like Lachy Groom and Alpha Wave Global.
Spector AI followed with $6.7 million for its industrial AI tech, while Nitro Commerce landed $5 million to help digital brands automate their marketing.
Where's all this money going?
The top three deals—Even Healthcare (tech-driven healthcare), Spector AI (AI for manufacturing), and Nitro Commerce (marketing automation)—made up over half of this week's total funding, showing where investor interest is heating up right now.