US housing starts drop to lowest since pandemic began

In October 2024, new US home construction fell to its lowest point since May 2020. Housing starts dropped 4.6%—while single-family homes actually saw a small boost. The numbers were well below what experts expected.

Builders stay cautious as market feels shaky Builders are still playing it safe, which means fewer new homes will be available down the line.

Even though mortgage rates dipped to their lowest in over a year (6.25%), and home prices aren't rising as fast, developers remain wary with all the economic uncertainty.

More building permits hint at future demand On the bright side, building permits went up to 1.41 million—beating forecasts and showing there's still real interest in starting new projects, despite today's challenges.