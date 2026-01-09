Next Article
US job growth slows, but some sectors still hiring
Job growth in the US slowed way down in December—only 50,000 new jobs were added, missing forecasts and marking a sharp drop from last year.
Still, the unemployment rate nudged down to 4.4%.
For all of 2025, job gains were much lower than in 2024.
Where jobs are (and aren't)
Restaurants, bars, and healthcare kept hiring, but retail took a hit—especially big stores and warehouse clubs.
The federal government also cut over a quarter million jobs since January.
Senator Elizabeth Warren and others pointed out some worrying signs in the job market as economists warn that cost-cutting and interest rate moves could mean more bumps ahead.