Andhra Pradesh opens APEX Korea overseas investment center in Busan
Business
Andhra Pradesh just set up its very first overseas investment center, APEX Korea, in Busan.
The idea is to make it easier for Korean companies to invest and work with the state, while also supporting current investors.
Minister Nara Lokesh called this a move from relying solely on investment roadshows to having a real, ongoing presence on the global stage.
Nara Lokesh seeks Korean shipbuilding partners
Lokesh invited Korean firms to join a massive ₹30,000 crore shipbuilding project and talked about new skill-building programs and a Korea Marine Equipment Desk.
He also met with Hwaseung Group about their proposed footwear factory in Kuppam and discussed more manufacturing and finance opportunities with Boo Young Group and BNK Financial Group.