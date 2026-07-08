Andhra Pradesh opens APEX Korea overseas investment center in Busan Business Jul 08, 2026

Andhra Pradesh just set up its very first overseas investment center, APEX Korea, in Busan.

The idea is to make it easier for Korean companies to invest and work with the state, while also supporting current investors.

Minister Nara Lokesh called this a move from relying solely on investment roadshows to having a real, ongoing presence on the global stage.