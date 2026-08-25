Andhra Pradesh opens Suzlon 1,325 MW wind projects, ₹10,500 cr
Andhra Pradesh just launched a major green energy move: IT minister Nara Lokesh has opened Suzlon's new 1,325 MW wind projects in Anantapur.
Backed by a huge ₹10,500 crore investment, these projects are set to create 1,600 jobs and boost the state's renewable power game.
Plus, Suzlon's smart blade factory is expanding with two new production lines.
Suzlon catalyzed ₹15,500 cr in AP
Suzlon has so far catalyzed approximately ₹15,500 crore of investment in the State more than two decades.
Its Ananthapur manufacturing facility supports more than 1,200 direct and indirect green jobs and can produce up to 1,260 MW annually.
Beyond tech, it is also training 12,000 young people through skill development labs in Uravakonda and Vijayawada.
It all fits into the state's Viksit Andhra Pradesh vision: clean energy growth and more opportunities for young people.