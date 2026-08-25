Andhra Pradesh opens Suzlon 1,325 MW wind projects, ₹10,500 cr

Suzlon has so far catalyzed approximately ₹15,500 crore of investment in the State more than two decades.

Its Ananthapur manufacturing facility supports more than 1,200 direct and indirect green jobs and can produce up to 1,260 MW annually.

Beyond tech, it is also training 12,000 young people through skill development labs in Uravakonda and Vijayawada.

It all fits into the state's Viksit Andhra Pradesh vision: clean energy growth and more opportunities for young people.