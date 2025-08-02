Next Article
Andhra Pradesh sets new record for GST collections in July
Andhra Pradesh just set a new personal best for GST collections this July, pulling in ₹3,803 crore—a 12% jump from last year.
The state's net GST hit ₹2,930 crore, and State GST alone rose by nearly 15%.
It's the fourth month in a row that Andhra Pradesh has broken its own records.
Andhra Pradesh is now leading all southern states and ranks third nationwide for GST growth.
Behind the scenes, tighter tax checks and smarter audits helped recover ₹357 crore.
Even professional tax collections shot up by 51%, showing the state's economy is buzzing right now.