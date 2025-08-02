Andhra Pradesh sets new record for GST collections in July Business Aug 02, 2025

Andhra Pradesh just set a new personal best for GST collections this July, pulling in ₹3,803 crore—a 12% jump from last year.

The state's net GST hit ₹2,930 crore, and State GST alone rose by nearly 15%.

It's the fourth month in a row that Andhra Pradesh has broken its own records.