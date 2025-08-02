US stocks tumble as tariffs reignite trade war fears
US and global stock markets slid on Friday after President Trump rolled out new tariffs on several countries, sparking fresh economic worries.
The July jobs report added to the concerns, showing just 73,000 new jobs—much lower than expected—and a rise in unemployment to 4.2%.
Major indexes like the Dow and S&P 500 fell over 1%, while the Nasdaq dropped more than 2%.
Tariffs and jobs report rattle investors
Investors are uneasy about how these tariffs—and disappointing job numbers—could shake up market stability and hiring.
The Federal Reserve decided not to change interest rates this week because of inflation worries tied to tariffs.
With talk of possible rate cuts in September, it's clear that trade tensions are making things unpredictable for both Wall Street and everyday workers.