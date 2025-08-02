US stocks tumble as tariffs reignite trade war fears Business Aug 02, 2025

US and global stock markets slid on Friday after President Trump rolled out new tariffs on several countries, sparking fresh economic worries.

The July jobs report added to the concerns, showing just 73,000 new jobs—much lower than expected—and a rise in unemployment to 4.2%.

Major indexes like the Dow and S&P 500 fell over 1%, while the Nasdaq dropped more than 2%.