PM SVANidhi scheme expanded to cover more street vendors

UPI-linked credit cards for vendors who've repaid loans

Here's what's cool: about 11 lakh vendors who've repaid their earlier loans can now get UPI-linked credit cards with limits up to ₹30,000—making it way easier to manage cash flow.

Since launch, over 68 lakh vendors have benefited from the scheme (with more than half repaying on time).

The push for digital payments means better chances at building a solid credit history—helping street vendors become more financially included and resilient in the long run.