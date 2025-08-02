Apple CEO Tim Cook calls AI as important as internet
Apple CEO Tim Cook is making it clear: Apple's all in on artificial intelligence.
At a recent company meeting, he called AI "as important as the internet, smartphones, cloud computing, and apps," saying, "Apple must do this. Apple will do this. This is sort of ours to grab."
This comes right after Apple reported a solid 10% jump in quarterly revenue.
Apple is ramping up research to catch up
Cook admitted Apple showed up late to the AI party, with companies like OpenAI and Google already ahead.
But he reminded everyone that Apple has a habit of changing the game—just look at the Mac and iPhone.
The company's been ramping up research, even hiring 12,000 people last year to help catch up.
Apple is open to buying other companies to speed things up
Big things are coming: Apple is working on new chips for smarter devices and planning a major Siri redesign (finally!).
Cook wants every team moving faster on AI so Apple can stay competitive—and maybe even take the lead.
He also said they're open to buying other companies if it helps speed things up, showing just how serious they are about making AI part of everything you use from Apple.