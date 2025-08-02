US stocks take biggest hit since spring

Trade tensions and a slowing job market have investors on edge. Hopes for a Fed interest rate cut in September jumped to over 80%. The "fear gage" (Volatility Index) also spiked to its highest in weeks, showing people are feeling pretty anxious about what's next.

Amazon's cloud miss drags down tech stocks

Amazon missed expectations in cloud computing, pulling down tech stocks nearly 4%.

US manufacturing shrank for a fifth month straight and factory jobs hit a five-year low. To top it off, Trump fired the labor stats chief—adding more uncertainty.

On the bright side: Reddit shares jumped thanks to strong AI-powered ad sales.