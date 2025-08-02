Novo Nordisk's stock tanks as Trump threatens tariffs on imports

Novo's shares slip below $50

Adding to the stress, Trump gave drug companies 60 days to lower prices or face even higher taxes.

Novo's shares have now slipped below $50 (down from almost $150 at their peak), putting their recent gains at risk.

Meanwhile, US rival Eli Lilly—maker of Mounjaro—barely flinched in the market thanks to strong earnings, highlighting just how much pressure Novo is under right now.