WinZO vs Google: The battle over app distribution in India
WinZO isn't happy with Google India's latest proposal to open up the Play Store for more real-money gaming (RMG) apps.
Google wants to let all skill-based RMGs—if certified by recognized third-party bodies—onto the platform, but WinZO says the plan lacks clear timelines and solid rules.
This debate comes after WinZO claimed in 2022 that Google's old policies made it tougher and pricier for other RMG apps to get users, which led to a CCI investigation that was ordered last year in November.
CCI probe could change app distribution landscape in India
Google basically controls how most people in India find and install apps, so its rules have a huge impact on which games can reach players.
The CCI is now looking into whether Google's approach is fair or if it holds back smaller developers and fresh ideas.
With public feedback open until August 20, this could shape how gaming—and competition—works on Indian app stores going forward.
