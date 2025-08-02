WinZO vs Google: The battle over app distribution in India Business Aug 02, 2025

WinZO isn't happy with Google India's latest proposal to open up the Play Store for more real-money gaming (RMG) apps.

Google wants to let all skill-based RMGs—if certified by recognized third-party bodies—onto the platform, but WinZO says the plan lacks clear timelines and solid rules.

This debate comes after WinZO claimed in 2022 that Google's old policies made it tougher and pricier for other RMG apps to get users, which led to a CCI investigation that was ordered last year in November.