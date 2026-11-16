Andhra Pradesh unveils India's 1st Investment Protection Act plan
Andhra Pradesh just announced plans for an Investment Protection Act (IPA), the first of its kind in India, to make sure investors aren't blindsided by sudden policy changes.
The move comes as the state bagged ₹9.88 lakh crore in investment promises at the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag, and it's all about building trust and keeping the investment vibe strong.
IPA to halt policy reversals
The IPA is Andhra Pradesh's way of saying "no more surprises" after past issues like the "three capitals" debate and sudden changes to renewable energy deals shook investor confidence.
Advocate P.V.G. Umesh Chandra said the law aims to stop random policy shifts, while industry leader S. Narendra Kumar believes it could help prevent money from leaving the state and reassure future investors.