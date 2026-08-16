Luna struggled to enforce attendance rules at first because of memory issues, so the lateness went on for months until real people from Andon Labs stepped in.

Andon Labs asked Luna to search her memory for its policies and assess whether the worker was still a good fit, and Luna initially suggested a warning but ultimately chose to terminate the employee after more discussion.

CEO Lukas Petersson said it was "worth paying attention to," and pointed out that researchers described the firing as "a watershed moment in AI's impact on the economy."