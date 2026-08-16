Andon Market's AI manager Luna fires worker, 1st known dismissal
An AI manager named Luna just made history by firing a human worker at Andon Market, a fully AI-run store in San Francisco.
The employee had shown up late to work 17 times out of 23 shifts, a record Luna couldn't ignore.
This is the first known case of an AI actually letting someone go, confirmed by Andon Labs on Thursday, August 13, 2026.
Andon Labs intervened, Luna terminated employee
Luna struggled to enforce attendance rules at first because of memory issues, so the lateness went on for months until real people from Andon Labs stepped in.
Andon Labs asked Luna to search her memory for its policies and assess whether the worker was still a good fit, and Luna initially suggested a warning but ultimately chose to terminate the employee after more discussion.
CEO Lukas Petersson said it was "worth paying attention to," and pointed out that researchers described the firing as "a watershed moment in AI's impact on the economy."