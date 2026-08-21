Andra Mallard stepping down at Microsoft to care for father
Business
Andra Mallard, who led marketing for Microsoft's AI division, is stepping down to move to Europe to care for her father.
She will stay on as an adviser until early next year, but Microsoft is not planning to fill her role.
Jared Spataro to lead Copilot marketing
Mallard's exit lines up with a big Copilot overhaul: Microsoft is combining its consumer and business Copilot apps into one platform as it tries to keep up with rivals like ChatGPT and Claude.
Marketing for Copilot now shifts to executive Jared Spataro.
Microsoft ran campaigns during her tenure, including that Super Bowl ad with NFL teams using Copilot for data analysis.