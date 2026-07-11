Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf avoids IPO during May $61B valuation
Business
Anduril's CEO, Brian Schimpf, isn't jumping into an IPO just because the market's buzzing.
At the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference, he said going public during a "hype cycle" is risky, even though Anduril's value shot up to $61 billion in May thanks to rising demand from military initiatives.
Schimpf favors returns, warns drone targeting
Schimpf says real success is about solid returns for investors over time, not chasing inflated valuations like some tech giants.
He also pointed out how modern warfare now targets things like data centers and shipping routes instead of just military bases, largely due to cheap drone tech.
As he put it, "This is the new normal of what these conflicts are going to look like."