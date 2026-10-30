Andy Jassy: AWS could reach $1T revenue in 5-10 years
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says AWS might become a trillion-dollar revenue business in the next five to 10 years, thanks to the huge demand for cloud and AI services.
To get there, Amazon still expects 2026 cash capex of approximately $220 billion, the majority for AWS, and expects to spend meaningfully more in 2027, as Jassy characterized the AI boom as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" during the October 29 earnings call.
AWS revenue grows 39% YoY
AWS has just posted its sixth straight quarter of strong growth, with revenue jumping 39% over last year.
Jassy expects this momentum to continue, aiming for a 40% growth rate by 2028.
Even though Amazon's stock dipped a bit after the announcement, Jassy believes these investments are essential as AI keeps reshaping how we use the cloud.