Andy Jassy: AWS could reach $1T revenue in 5-10 years

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says AWS might become a trillion-dollar revenue business in the next five to 10 years, thanks to the huge demand for cloud and AI services.

To get there, Amazon still expects 2026 cash capex of approximately $220 billion, the majority for AWS, and expects to spend meaningfully more in 2027, as Jassy characterized the AI boom as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" during the October 29 earnings call.