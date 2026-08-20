Angel One: India could lose $5.1tn manufacturing GDP by 2047

India could lose out on $5.1 trillion in manufacturing GDP by 2047 if it doesn't jump on board with advanced tech like AI, automation, and digital transformation, according to a new Angel One report.

The study warns that without these upgrades, India might also see a $270 billion shortfall as soon as 2035.

But there's good news: embracing next-generation tech and boosting areas like electric drivetrain and battery systems and semiconductor chip engineering and design could actually add $1.1 trillion to India's manufacturing GDP by 2047.