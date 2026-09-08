ANI asks Delhi High Court to revisit OpenAI fair-dealing ruling
Business
ANI isn't happy with a recent Delhi High Court decision that let OpenAI use its news reports to train AI models under India's "fair-dealing" rule.
Now, ANI is asking the court to take another look, challenging the interim-relief ruling and seeking restraint on OpenAI's use or storage of its copyrighted content.
ANI seeks ₹2cr over ChatGPT quotes
ANI argues that OpenAI went beyond what's fair by using its material and says ChatGPT even made up quotes with ANI's name on them, which hurt its reputation.
They're seeking ₹2 crore in damages and want OpenAI blocked from using their news.
Meanwhile, OpenAI has teamed up with Bennett, Coleman & Co Ltd to bring more Indian news into ChatGPT.