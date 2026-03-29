Vedanta will split into 5 companies this April

Anil Agarwal , Chairman of Vedanta Group , has confirmed plans to break the company into five separate entities next month. The move is part of a long-awaited restructuring strategy aimed at enhancing the group's valuation and easing its debt burden. Each new entity will focus on a specific business vertical: aluminum, zinc, oil and gas, steel and power.

Strategic move Vedanta Limited to house base metals business Agarwal believes the split will permit each business vertical to operate independently, thereby creating "phenomenal shareholder value." He said the new entities "will have a free hand to grow." After the demerger, Vedanta Limited will house its base metals business. The four other entities will be Vedanta Aluminium, Talwandi Sabo Power, Vedanta Steel and Iron, and Malco Energy.

Stake distribution Vedanta plan cleared after legal challenge Agarwal's privately held parent company will hold nearly half of the shares in each of the newly formed entities. The restructuring plan, first proposed in 2023, is also aimed at simplifying Vedanta's complex corporate structure and improving capital access for each business individually. Despite facing initial opposition from the Indian government over concerns about potential financial recovery issues, the plan was approved after a legal challenge was overturned last year.

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Financial outlook Total debt about $11B Vedanta's total debt stands at around $11 billion, according to S&P Capital IQ. However, the newly formed entities are expected to carry a combined debt of about $7 billion. Agarwal is optimistic that this restructuring could significantly increase the group's market value, which currently hovers around $27 billion. He said, "The combined market capitalisation of the five companies would be much higher," adding that it could comfortably double.

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